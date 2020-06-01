Sections
Home / Education / TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020 released at tpsc.gov.in

TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020 released at tpsc.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the merit list online at tspsc.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020. (Screengrab)

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday released the merit list for the recruitment of Food Safety Officer (FSO) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the merit list online at tspsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the recruitment drive to fill 36 Food Safety Officer vacancies in Director, Institute Of Preventive Medicine Public (Health) Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. A total of 8911 candidates have been admitted in the merit list.

“The candidates, if any are admitted in the Merit Lists as per the Court Orders, their admission is purely provisional and subject to outcome of the final judgments in the respective W.Ps/W.As pending before the High Court,” reads the notice.



Here’s the direct link to check the merit list.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020 released at tpsc.gov.in
Jun 01, 2020 14:29 IST
Mumbai suburbs experience cloudy sky, light showers
Jun 01, 2020 14:27 IST
Protests form across US demanding end to police violence
Jun 01, 2020 14:27 IST
Neurological symptoms of coronavirus infection decoded
Jun 01, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.