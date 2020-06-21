Sections
Home / Education / Treat as representation plea to hold CLAT in local languages: HC to BCI

Treat as representation plea to hold CLAT in local languages: HC to BCI

The petitioners, in their plea filed through advocate Gauraan Bhardwaj, had contended that excluding students who studied in Tamil, Oriya, Bengali, Telugu,.etc languages and giving primacy to English was “unjust, unfair, improper...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:10 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Delhi High Court has asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to treat as a representation a plea seeking holding of the Common Law Admission Test of 2020, and those in future, in all local languages.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the BCI sets the standards for admitting students into law schools and, therefore, it has to take a call on the cause espoused in the petition.

The court, in its order of June 19, asked BCI to take a decision on the representation within three weeks and convey the same to the petitioner student -- Pratham Kaushik.

The court said as the forms for CLAT 2020 have to be deposited by June 30, it would be preferable that the BCI takes a decision prior to that if it was feasible.



With the directions, the court disposed of the plea also moved by the Hindi Bhashi Vidyarthi Manch.

The petitioners, in their plea filed through advocate Gauraan Bhardwaj, had contended that excluding students who studied in Tamil, Oriya, Bengali, Telugu,.etc languages and giving primacy to English was “unjust, unfair, improper” and “in the teeth of Article 343 of the Constitution of India which says that Hindi is the national language of India”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three commit suicide in separate incidents in Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2020 18:27 IST
Centre feeding lies to people, is in denial mode: HP Cong leader
Jun 21, 2020 18:23 IST
Barcelona lose De Jong to injury for ‘several weeks’
Jun 21, 2020 18:29 IST
J&K man dies of heart attack hours before leaving quarantine centre in Kathua district
Jun 21, 2020 18:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.