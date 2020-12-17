Tripura board exams 2021 expected to start from May 10, says state education minister

If the Covid-19 situation comes under control, the Tripura board class 10 and 12 examinations 2021 are expected to start from May 10, informed Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. (HT file)

“Regular classes for Class 10 and 12 have started from December 7 and would continue till March 30 till declaration of conduct of their pre-board examination. We have decided so far, to conduct the board examinations from May 10 till June 9. If anything goes wrong, further decisions will be taken, “ said Nath after a meeting with officials of Education department, Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) and governing body on Wednesday evening.

For the first time, there would be two sets of question papers for the board examinees and the pass mark for each subject would be 33 instead of 30. School authorities need to send applications of the board exams candidates to the TBSE between January 17 and 25.

“We have asked the schools to conduct the pre-board examinations of Class 10 and 12 from April 1 to April 20. Results of the examinations need to be published by April 30. The practical exams need to be completed between March 15 to 30,” he said.

Tabulated details of marks secured by students in their pre-board exams, weekly tests and subject-related assignments would be sent to the state board by May 8 for inclusion in the final exam evaluation. The final board exam marks would include 10 marks for pre-board examination, 5 marks each from weekly tests and assignments.

In case of ‘bochhor bachao’ scheme or save-a-year, if any students fail, they can either appear for compartmental examinations a year later or can take readmission to Class 10 and 12.

The scheme was launched this year for the students who failed in two subjects but managed an aggregate score of at least 150 marks.