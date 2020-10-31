Tripura Board revises Class 10th, 12th results after addition of seven new rank-holders

Sections
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) revised the Class 10 and Class 12 board results as seven more students were placed in the top-ten merit lists of both the classes.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 14:56 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TBSE 10th, 12th result 2020 (HT file)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) revised the Class 10 and Class 12 board results as seven more students were placed in the top-ten merit lists of both the classes.Earlier, total 24 students were in the Class 10 top- 10 merit list. After the review process, three new students got a place in the list. Similarly, the Class 12 board exams got 17 top-ten rank holders in Science stream and 11 in Humanities stream. The review results brought four students in the merit list with two from each stream.

According to the revised results of Class 10, Diptanu Saha from Udaipur English medium School got total 482 to get fourth position; Arunima Pal from Belonia Vidyapith got ninth position with total 477 marks and Soumik Saha from Belonia English Medium School became tenth after scoring total 476 marks.

The Class 12 Science revised results showed that both Pranab Debnath from Umakanta Academy and Archismita Deb from Dharmanagar Girls’ Higher Secondary School got tenth positions by scoring total 451 out of 500. Likewise, Paromita Das from Belonia Vidyapith and Santanu Roy from Arundhatinagar Higher Secondary School secured eighth and tenth positions from Humanities stream by scoring 461 and 459 marks respectively.

“Changes in the top-ten merit lists came through review and self-inspection results. There were minor differences found in evaluation. Revised results of the new Class 10 and 12 rank-holders came out before the Durga Puja,” said TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha. However, he could not share the marks bagged by the new rank-holders before the review process.



The TBSE declared Class 10 results on July 03 this year that recorded 69.49% pass. Total 48,994 candidates had appeared for the examinations.

The Class 12 results came out on July 31 that recorded 89.85% pass in Science stream and 79.52% pass in Humanities stream. Average pass percentage of Class 12 was 80.80%.

Over 5,000 students including 4679 from Class 10 and 5387 from Class 12 had applied for the review process this year, said Saha.

