Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Tripura cancels classes in educational institutions, only online teaching to continue

Tripura cancels classes in educational institutions, only online teaching to continue

Tripura Higher Education department has decided to cancel classes in educational institutions that were supposed to start from December 1.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:39 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

All the educational institutions in Tripura have been closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic. (AP file)

Tripura Higher Education department has decided to cancel classes in educational institutions that were supposed to start from December 1, as they did not receive positive response from the health department of the state regarding reopening of institutions.

Education department’s high-level committee meeting had decided to start classes for 10th and 12th in schools and colleges from December 1, maintaining Standard Operating Procedure of the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

All the educational institutions were closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“In view of not receiving positive response from the Health and Family Welfare department, Tripura, regarding reopening of College/Institution, it has been decided to cancel the physical attendance of the students in the Colleges/Institutions....This will remain in effect until further notification issued from this end,” said a notification served by director of Higher Education Saju Vaheed recently.



There are nearly 4,400 government and govt-aided schools in the state.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the education department in the state launched online classes; video lectures on local TV channels, students’ helpline call centre and SMS-based classes for students.

A total of 32,695 Covid-19 patients were recorded in the state out of which 367 died, according to a latest report. Two others died by suicide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Dec 01, 2020 20:28 IST
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
Dec 01, 2020 21:35 IST
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Dec 01, 2020 19:28 IST
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 19:57 IST

latest news

Covid+ patients treated as untouchables once posters outside homes, says SC
Dec 01, 2020 22:10 IST
Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath, see pictures of their interaction
Dec 01, 2020 22:03 IST
Three more members of Pakistan squad in NZ test positive for COVID-19
Dec 01, 2020 22:02 IST
Online or offline: PU to take a call on mode of semester exams
Dec 01, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.