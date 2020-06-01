Sections
Home / Education / Tripura 10th, 12th pending board exams postponed again

Tripura 10th, 12th pending board exams postponed again

Last month, the Tripura government had rescheduled papers of the postponed exams. The exams were to be held from June 5 to June 11.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:13 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Representational image. (HT file)

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) has decided to postpone the pending papers of Tripura Class 10 and 12 board exams. The pending board exams were supposed to be start from June 5. The exams have been postponed due to extension of COVID-19 lockdown.

This is for the second time, the exams have been postponed due to the lockdown. Last month, the Tripura government had rescheduled papers of the postponed exams. The exams were to be held from June 5 to June 11.

“ We were supposed to conduct board examinations of pending papers of Class 10 and 12 from June 5. But, we have postponed the exams again due to COVID-19 lockdown. Prior to the first lockdown, the board examinations of Class 10 New Course syllabus were over barring few subjects of Class 10 and 12 old syllabus. We are yet to decide the next schedule for these papers,” said Tripura Board of Secondary Education president Bhabatosh Saha on Monday.

A total of 27,142 candidates were enrolled for Class 12 examinations out of which 8,749 candidates were supposed to appear for examinations of the pending papers.



These students were supposed to sit for Sanskrit and Statistics papers on June 5 , Economics on June 6, Psychology on June 8, Arabic and Music on June 9, Geography on June 10 and Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition on June 11.

For Class 10 , only 309 out of total 39,917 candidates had to appear for the pending examinations that included Physical Science on June 5 and Life Science on June 6. However, these exams have also been postponed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TPSC Food Safety Officer merit list 2020 released at tpsc.gov.in
Jun 01, 2020 14:29 IST
Mumbai suburbs experience cloudy sky, light showers
Jun 01, 2020 14:27 IST
Protests form across US demanding end to police violence
Jun 01, 2020 14:27 IST
Neurological symptoms of coronavirus infection decoded
Jun 01, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.