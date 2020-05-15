Tripura govt to distribute free textbooks to 73 private Bengali medium schools due to COVID pandemic

The Tripura government would distribute free textbooks to 14000 students enrolled in nearly 73 private Bengali medium schools in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Estimated expenditure of Rs. 60 lakhs would be required for this initiative, said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

“In respect to the current COVID-19 pandemic, our government has decided to provide free books to all Bengali Medium privately run schools ( Class I to VIII). There are approximately 73 schools with 14000 students.....,” Nath wrote on his Facebook.

He added that the decision was taken after school authorities of many of the private Bengali medium schools requested the government to provide the books during the lockdown period.

After coming to power in 2018, the BJP-IPFT government introduced NCERT curriculum and textbooks from Class 1 to 12.

“ We have introduced both NCERT curriculum and text books in our schools and even translated those books into Bengali. We are grateful to our teachers who had role in this job. In general, the private Bengali medium schools purchase these books. Only this year, we have decided to provide the books free due to lockdown situation, “ he told the media at Civil Secretariat on Thursday late evening.

The schools that have already purchased the books, would be paid back through State Council of Educational Research and Training ( SCERT), he added.

The state government and its aided schools have demand of 25,37,107 textbooks from Class 1 to Class 8. But the state placed order for 26, 25,865 books this year explaining that those were kept for those who don’t find the books available.

Till now, the government received 25,39,715 books. Of these, the government distributed 24,99623 books through school inspectors’ offices.

There are 4,398 government and its aided schools and 335 private schools in the state.