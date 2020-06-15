Tripura govt to form committee to examine timing for re-opening educational institutions

Sections
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 21:15 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

After more than two months of closure of all educational institutions to contain COVID-19, the Tripura government decided to form a high-level committee to examine the timing and modality of re-opening these educational institutions.

The committee would be comprised of 32 members including Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath as its head.

“ In our 32-member committee, we have members from different fields, including the education depàrtment officials. Six parents will be in the committee as invited members. We will examine the timing for re-opening of all the educational institutions. “ Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media on Monday evening.

He also informed that results from Class 1-9 and Class 11 would be declared by this month.



“ Students of Class 1 and 2 would get their results by June 25, Class 3-5 students to get on June 19, Class 6-8 students on June 20, Class 9 students on June 18 and Class 11 on June 16,” he said.

He added that 92% Class 3 students , 93% each from Class 4 and Class 6, 90% Class 5 students , 94% Class 7 students, 86% Class 8 students , 70% Class 9 students, and 96% Class 11 students were qualified in the final examinations.

“ Re-examinations would be conducted for Class 5,8, 9 and 11 students who are not qualified. It will be held within a month of announcement of their results,” he said.

