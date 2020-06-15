Tripura govt to form committee to examine timing for re-opening educational institutions
The committee would be comprised of 32 members including Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath as its head.
After more than two months of closure of all educational institutions to contain COVID-19, the Tripura government decided to form a high-level committee to examine the timing and modality of re-opening these educational institutions.
The committee would be comprised of 32 members including Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath as its head.
“ In our 32-member committee, we have members from different fields, including the education depàrtment officials. Six parents will be in the committee as invited members. We will examine the timing for re-opening of all the educational institutions. “ Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media on Monday evening.
He also informed that results from Class 1-9 and Class 11 would be declared by this month.
“ Students of Class 1 and 2 would get their results by June 25, Class 3-5 students to get on June 19, Class 6-8 students on June 20, Class 9 students on June 18 and Class 11 on June 16,” he said.
He added that 92% Class 3 students , 93% each from Class 4 and Class 6, 90% Class 5 students , 94% Class 7 students, 86% Class 8 students , 70% Class 9 students, and 96% Class 11 students were qualified in the final examinations.
“ Re-examinations would be conducted for Class 5,8, 9 and 11 students who are not qualified. It will be held within a month of announcement of their results,” he said.