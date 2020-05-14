Tripura govt to introduce vocational courses in 55 schools from next academic year

In order to make students self-sufficiency, the Tripura government announced to introduce few vocational courses on Information Technology, Agriculture, Retail Management and Electronics and Hardware in 55 schools from next academic session.

“ We have decided to start vocational courses in retail management, Information Technology, Electronics and Hardware and Agriculture in 55 schools. Tender process will start soon. It is the need of the hour to ensure no one remain jobless after pass-out,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the mediapersons at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday late evening.

The state placed proposal to Union Ministry of Human Resources Development ( MHRD) for introducing these vocational courses in 101 schools in the current 2020-21 academic year , but they got approval for 55 schools.

Nath told that they sent proposal to MHRD to start vocational courses in 50 schools and 80 schools in last two academic years i.e, in 2018-19 and 2019-20. But they got approval for 24 and 56 schools in these years respectively.

Agencies engaged through tenders would implement the project through recruitment of Vocational Training Providers ( VTPs) having master degree as required qualification.

“ The students of Class 9 and 10 would be imparted these courses. After completion of these two years vocational courses, the implementing agency will conduct job fair,” the minister said.

After completion of the vocational courses, the students would get certificates from the central and state governments, he added.

During these courses, the students would be trained for domestic data entry providers, field technicians for electronics and hardware program, animal health workers, livestock health control executives in agriculture program including store operation assistant in retail management program.

There are 4,398 government and its aided schools and 335 private schools in the state.