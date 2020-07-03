Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020: TBSE 10th Result declared at tripuraresults.nic.in, direct link here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday declared the Class 10 examinations (new syllabus) results. A total of 69.49% students passed the exam this year. Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan in Agartala stood first and he got total 488 marks. Megha Sharma from Sankaracharya Vidyayatan Girls’ School in Agartala got total 487 to bag second position. Another two students - Trishasree Dewan from Resham Bagan H.S school and Abhiraj Paul from Shishu Bihar H.S school in Agartala got the second positions.Total 24 students are in the top ten list. Those who have appeared in the Tripura Board Madhyamik or 10th examinations can check their results by visiting the official website of Tripura board at tripuraresults.nic.in,tbse.in or www.tripura.nic.in. Students must key in their roll number, registration on the result login page. A total of 48994 candidates appeared for Class 10 exams of which 22836 are males and 26158 are females this year.

Steps to check TBSE Madhyamik or Class 10 result 2020:

Visit the official websites of Tripura board at tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

Go to the link for TBSE 10th results on this page

Enter the required details like roll number and registration number as on the login page

Your result will appear on the screen

TBSE had cancelled all remaining exams of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12 including Madrassa Alim (new and old syllabus), Madrassa Fazil Theology and Madrassa Fazil Arts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. TBSE 10th exams were conducted in total 77 centres. The Class 10 (new syllabus) examinations began from March 03 and continued till March 21. The evaluation of their answer copies started from April 24 and ended on May 22.

Last date for submitting review application in the students’ respective schools will be July 8. The TBSE board has fixed different dates for receiving review applications from the schools to maintain social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.