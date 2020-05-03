Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission Recruitment: Apply for 150 vacancies for assistant, manger, other posts

Sections
Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has invited applications for recruitment against 150 vacancies for the posts of MIS assistant, accountant, account assistant, state mission manager, livelihood coordinator and many other posts.

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:51 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TRLM Recruitment 2020 (File)

Aspirants can apply online at trlm.tripura.gov.in before May 31.

Details of vacancy: 

MIS Assistant -10 Posts

Accountant - 14 Posts



Account Assistant - 27 Posts

State Mission Manager (Livelihood & Marketing) – 01 Post

State Mission Manager (Human Resource Management) – 01 Post

State Mission Manager (Financial Inclusion) – 01 post

Programme Manager (Knowledge Management and Communication) – 01 post

Programme Manager (Institution Building & Capacity Building) – 01 post

Programme Manager (Procurement) – 01 post

Programme Manager (Convergence) – 01 post

Financial Inclusion Coordinator – 01 post

District Mission Coordinator – 02 posts

State Mission Manager Asst. Programme Manager – 01 post

Block Mission Coordinator – 11 posts

Livelihood Coordinator (Farm) – 11 posts

Livelihood Coordinator (Non farm) – 16 posts

Livelihood Coordinator ( Livestock) – 20 posts

Cluster Coordinator – 30 posts

Candidates are advised to read the official notification to check the minimum required educational qualification and eligibility criteria for each post.

The vacancies are divided into two different recruitment notifications namely 01/2020 and 02/2020.

Click here for Advertisement no. 01/2020

Click here for Advertisement no. 02/ 2020

Click here to apply online for Advt. 01/2020

Click here to apply online for Advt 02/2020

