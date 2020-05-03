Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission Recruitment: Apply for 150 vacancies for assistant, manger, other posts
Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has invited applications for recruitment against 150 vacancies for the posts of MIS assistant, accountant, account assistant, state mission manager, livelihood coordinator and many other posts.
Aspirants can apply online at trlm.tripura.gov.in before May 31.
Details of vacancy:
MIS Assistant -10 Posts
Accountant - 14 Posts
Account Assistant - 27 Posts
State Mission Manager (Livelihood & Marketing) – 01 Post
State Mission Manager (Human Resource Management) – 01 Post
State Mission Manager (Financial Inclusion) – 01 post
Programme Manager (Knowledge Management and Communication) – 01 post
Programme Manager (Institution Building & Capacity Building) – 01 post
Programme Manager (Procurement) – 01 post
Programme Manager (Convergence) – 01 post
Financial Inclusion Coordinator – 01 post
District Mission Coordinator – 02 posts
State Mission Manager Asst. Programme Manager – 01 post
Block Mission Coordinator – 11 posts
Livelihood Coordinator (Farm) – 11 posts
Livelihood Coordinator (Non farm) – 16 posts
Livelihood Coordinator ( Livestock) – 20 posts
Cluster Coordinator – 30 posts
Candidates are advised to read the official notification to check the minimum required educational qualification and eligibility criteria for each post.
The vacancies are divided into two different recruitment notifications namely 01/2020 and 02/2020.
Click here for Advertisement no. 01/2020
Click here for Advertisement no. 02/ 2020
Click here to apply online for Advt. 01/2020