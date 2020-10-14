Tripura’s first ‘Bochor Bachao’ exams to save a year begins

Sections
The scheme to give students a second chance to clear examinations was started this year by the Tripura government.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:11 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Agartala

A high percentage of students appeared for the Bochor Bachao examinations being conducted by Tripura . (HT Photo)

The first ‘Bochor Bachao’ or save-a-year examinations for Tripura students who failed in two subjects but managed an aggregate score of at least 150 marks in Class 10 and Class 12, started amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Total 6,013 students from Class 10 and another 3,301 students from Class 12 were enrolled for the ‘Bochor Bachao’ examinations that began from October 12 and will continue till October 22 at 32 centres in the state.

“93% enrolled students from Class 10 and 89% from Class 12 appeared in the exam on the first day. The next day, 82% students from Class 10 and 88% from Class 12 wrote their exams. The exams are being conducted following all Covid-19 protocols such as maintaining social distancing,” said education minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The scheme, introduced by the Tripura government this year, allows the students, who have scored an aggregate of 150 marks but have failed in two subjects, to get promoted provided they clear the re-test.



Initially, it was decided to conduct the exams in September, but the schedule was changed due to hike in Covid-19 cases and related deaths.

The Tripura board of secondary education (TBSE) on July 3 declared the results of Class 10 board examination in which 69.49% students passed, while Class 12 results were announced on July 31 in which the pass percentage was 80.80%.

Education minister told the media that 13,830 students were selected for admissions to degree colleges in the first merit list among whom 9,723 students took admission in different courses. The second merit list would become public on October 16.

There are a total of 54,075 seats in 22 general degree colleges in the state including 8,446 seats for science, humanities and commerce honours courses.

