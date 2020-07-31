Sections
Tripura TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 to be declared today

Tripura TBSE 12th HS Result 2020: After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 07:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tripura TBSE 12th HS Result 2020. (HT file)

Tripura TBSE 12th HS Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) will declare the results of Class 12 and Class 10 ( old syllabus) on July 31 at 9 am on its official website. Apart from this, the Tripura Board will also declare the results of Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts and Theology.

This year, a total 26,400 students appeared for TBSE Class 12 board examinations, 211 students appeared for Tripura Class 10 ( old syllabus), 100 students appeared for Madrassa Alim, and 28 appeared for Fazil Arts and Theology.

How to check TBSE Result 2020:



1. Log on to the website tripuraresults.nic.in



2. Click on the direct link to result page

3. Enter your roll number

4. Click submit

5. Take a printout of the online scorecard.

In 2019, the TBSE Class 12 Science results recorded 88.85% pass while the Humanities stream recorded 79.05% pass and 78.13% pass in Commerce stream.

