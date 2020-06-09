Sections
Home / Education / Tripura to appoint over 300 teachers in schools and colleges

Tripura to appoint over 300 teachers in schools and colleges

A recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 337 vacancies of teachers, out of which 175 will be made graduate teachers, 65 post-graduate teachers for secondary level, 42 undergraduate teachers and 15 graduate teachers for elementary level of education.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:36 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Representational image. (HT file)

Amid salary cuts and freezing of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tripura government has announced its decision to fill various teaching posts in schools and colleges in the state. A recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 337 vacancies of teachers, out of which 175 will be made graduate teachers, 65 post-graduate teachers for secondary level, 42 undergraduate teachers and 15 graduate teachers for elementary level of education.

Apart from this, the government has also decided to appoint 40 assistant professors in colleges.

“We have sent a requisition to the Tripura Recruitment Board to start the process for selection of the school teachers,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Monday evening.

Regarding assistant professors, the minister said that they have 4 posts each for Bengali, Sanskrit, Political Science, and Human Physiology, 10 for English, 5 for Education and History, and two each for Zoology and Botany. “The assistant professors would be appointed through Tripura Public Service Commission,” he said.



A total of 1,90,278 unemployed persons have registered with the Tripura government’s Career Portal till May 31 this year. Out of them, 54,383 unemployed have educational qualification up to Class 10, 9737 have educational qualification till Class 8, another 18,074 are Class nine pass, 54,383 are Class 10 qualified, 1,659 have education till Class 11 and 50,433 have till Class 12.

Apart from this, there are 1,925 and another 2021 unemployed persons who have diplomas after Class 10 and Class 12 respectively. The state has more than 40,445 graduates, 10,065 post-graduates, 44 postgraduate diploma holders, 113 Ph.D. holders and 176 Industrial Training Institute passouts, who are unemployed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana government grants permission to resume film, TV shooting
Jun 09, 2020 17:15 IST
Fashion industry plays huge role in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham
Jun 09, 2020 17:14 IST
Asia Cup: Decision on hold; Sri Lanka ready to host, says SLC chief
Jun 09, 2020 17:14 IST
From phone to hands: Flame retardants another reason to wash hands
Jun 09, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.