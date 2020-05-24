Tripura to resume schools from June 1, academic activities from June 15

Sections
The Tripura schools would be restarted from June 01, a day after nationwide lockdown 4.0 is going to be concluded.

The academic activities would begin in the schools from June 15, said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.There are 4,398 government and its aided schools and 335 private schools in the state.

All the educational institutions were closed since March 17 , a week before announcement of first nationwide lockdown.

The state government also asked the concerned authorities to ensure proper sanitization of the schools, providing drinking water facilities before the students attend their classes.



The state has estimated to spend Rs. 1.35 crores for the sanitization task. The schools having enrollment of maximum 50 students would be given Rs. 1,500 followed by Rs. 2,500 to schools having 51-150 students, Rs. 3,500 to schools having 151-250 students and Rs. 5,000 to schools having more than 250 students to procure soaps, sanitizers, etc. Total 11,011 Mid Day Meal cooks and their helpers would be provided face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers etc.

“ The concerned authorities were asked to make the arrangements by June 06,” the minister told the media at Civil Secretariat on Saturday late evening.

The pending papers of Class 10 and 12 board exams would be started from June 05.

