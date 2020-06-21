Tripura to start ‘ Play little, Study little’ scheme for school students from June 25

With uncertainty prevailing over reopening of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Tripura government has decided to start a scheme called ‘Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho’ which means ‘Play little, Study little’, from June 25.

As per the scheme, the students would be getting audio and video contents on learning activities , projects alongwith fun and gaming activities via SMS or WhatsApp services.

The Education state headquarters would share the learning contents to different district academic coordinators and they would share the same to headmasters of the schools in their concerned areas. The headmasters would give the responsibility to the teachers to share the contents among the students.

After closure of the educational institutions from March, the state introduced online classes through local TV channels and social media, for the students so that they could continue their studies amidst the pandemic. But it was found that many children could not utilise the initiative due to poor network connectivity.

“ The students can access the scheme through smartphones of their parents. If any children can’t access through smartphone, they will get learning activities via SMS services. We want to make sure that the students should invest their time in study during this period,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told media on Sunday.

The students would get their daily lessons and activities on their phones every morning and their feedback would be received every afternoon. Similarly, the online classes would begin again from June 22, he added.

The state has 4,398 government and its aided schools and 335 private schools.