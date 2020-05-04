TRLM Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 150 vacancies till May 31

Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) on Friday began the online registration process for the recruitment of MIS Assistant, Accountant Account Assistant, State Mission Manager, Programme Manager and various other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at trlm.tripura.gov.in on or before May 31, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies MIS Assistant, Accountant Account Assistant, State Mission Manager, Programme Manager, and various other posts. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for MIS Assistant, 14 for Accountant, 27 for Account Assistant, one each for State Mission Manager (Livelihood & Marketing), State Mission Manager (Human Resource Management), State Mission Manager (Financial Inclusion), Programme Manager (Knowledge Management and Communication), Programme Manager (Institution Building & Capacity Building), Programme Manager (Procurement), Programme Manager (Convergence), Financial Inclusion Coordinator, and State Mission Manager Asst. Programme Manager, 2 for District Mission Coordinator, 11 each for Block Mission Coordinator, and Livelihood Coordinator (Farm), 16 for Livelihood Coordinator (Non farm), 20 for Livelihood Coordinator ( Livestock), and 30 for Cluster Coordinator.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification 1 and 2.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for advertisement 1 and 2.