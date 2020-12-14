Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / TS CPGET answer key 2020 released at tscpget.com, here’s direct link

TS CPGET answer key 2020 released at tscpget.com, here’s direct link

TS CPGET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the TSCPGET 2020 examination can check the answer key along with the question papers online at tscpget.com.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS CPGET answer key 2020. (File photo)

TS CPGET answer key 2020: Osmania University has released the answer key for Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TSCPGET) 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TSCPGET 2020 examination can check the answer key along with the question papers online at tscpget.com.

The varsity conducted the TS CPGET 2020 examination from December 2 to 14, 2020.

“The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be submit on or before 17-12-2020 by 4 pm in written with supported document at office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or sent to email id: cpget2020.objections@gmail.com,” reads the official notice.



Here’s direct link to check TS CPGET answer key 2020

How to check TS CPGET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at tscpget.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Master Question paper with Preliminary key”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the particular subject you want to check the answer key for

The TS CPGET answer key 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Unprovoked aggression a reminder of how world is changing’: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

19 years of K3G: From Aryan’s cameo to Abhishek’s deleted scene, 7 facts
by HT Entertainment Desk
Working to transform Guwahati as gateway to Southeast Asia: CM Sonowal
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘Abu Dhabi’ doughnut a Hanukkah hit in Israel
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Govt open to dialogue, says Rajnath on farmers’ protest
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.