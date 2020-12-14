TS CPGET answer key 2020 released at tscpget.com, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS CPGET answer key 2020: Osmania University has released the answer key for Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TSCPGET) 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TSCPGET 2020 examination can check the answer key along with the question papers online at tscpget.com.

The varsity conducted the TS CPGET 2020 examination from December 2 to 14, 2020.

“The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be submit on or before 17-12-2020 by 4 pm in written with supported document at office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or sent to email id: cpget2020.objections@gmail.com,” reads the official notice.

Here’s direct link to check TS CPGET answer key 2020

How to check TS CPGET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at tscpget.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Master Question paper with Preliminary key”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the particular subject you want to check the answer key for

The TS CPGET answer key 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen.