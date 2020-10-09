Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / TS EAMCET 2020 counselling begins at tseamcet.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply

TS EAMCET 2020 counselling begins at tseamcet.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply

Candidates who had qualified in the TS EAMCET 2020 examination and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling online at tseamcet.nic.in on or before October 17, 2020.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS EAMCET 2020 counselling. (Screengrab )

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday begins the first phase of TS EAMCET counselling for qualified candidates on its official website.

Candidates who had qualified in the TS EAMCET 2020 examination and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling online at tseamcet.nic.in on or before October 17, 2020.

The provisional allotment list for the first phase of the TS EAMCET 2020 counselling will be released on October 22, 2020. The final phase of counselling will start on October 29.

“Minority candidates (Muslim / Christian) who have not qualified or not appeared in TSEAMCET -2020 (M.P.C Stream) and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination to consider them for the leftover seats in respective minority colleges, if any, after exhausting all the qualified Minority candidates of TSEAMCET-2020 (M.P.C Stream). However, these candidates are not eligible for Fee Reimbursement Scheme,” reads the official notification.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 600, while for other candidates, the processing fee is of Rs 1200.

Here’s direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2020 counselling.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Oct 09, 2020 12:59 IST
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
Oct 09, 2020 13:03 IST
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Oct 09, 2020 12:50 IST

latest news

‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
Oct 09, 2020 13:03 IST
Akshay Oberoi: Good roles came to me via OTT, not films
Oct 09, 2020 13:01 IST
Woman creates beautiful art using PowerPoint, shares pic to show how
Oct 09, 2020 13:00 IST
Kondagaon gangrape: SHO suspended for not taking action
Oct 09, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.