TS EAMCET 2020 live updates: Results to be declared today, here’s how to check

TS EAMCET 2020 live updates: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET 2020 results for Engineering stream on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 3:30 pm, on its official website.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET-2020 for Engineering (E) Stream was conducted from September 9 to 14, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

