Home / Education / TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result declared at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday released the TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result at tseamcet.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS EAMCET 2020 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday released the TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result. Candidates who are registered for the counselling process can check it online on its official website at tseamcet.nic.in.Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be done from October 24 to 28.

Direct link to check TS EAMCET seat allotment result

Candidates will have to choose the name of the college and branch to check their seat allotments.

The final phase of counselling will begin from October 29. The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of Help Line Centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for the candidates who were not attended in first phase will be done on October 29. Certificate verification for already booked slots will be done on October 30.

Check full schedule here

TS EAMCET is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered In Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) disciplines provided in the state of Telangana. The TS EAMCET result 2020 was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates cleared the entrance exam.

