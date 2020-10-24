Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result to be declared today at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result to be declared today at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will on Saturday release the TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result today at tseamcet.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 13:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS EAMCET allotment result today (HT File)

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will on Saturday release the TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result today. Once the result is declared, candidates who are registered for the counselling process will be able to check it online on its official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

According to the revised detailed notification released by the Telangana State Counselling of Higher Education (TSCHE), the provisional allotment of seats will be published on October 24 and the payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be done from October 24 to 28.

The final phase of counselling will begin from October 29. The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of Help Line Centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for the candidates who were not attended in first phase will be done on October 29. Certificate verification for already booked slots will be done on October 30.

Check full schedule here

TS EAMCET is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered In Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) disciplines provided in the state of Telangana. The TS EAMCET result 2020 was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates cleared the entrance exam.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST
‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
Oct 24, 2020 12:33 IST
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
Oct 24, 2020 10:42 IST
‘Bihar should get but why not all states?’ Shiv Sena on vaccine promise
Oct 24, 2020 13:52 IST

latest news

South America’s posh summer hotspot to stay closed on Covid-19
Oct 24, 2020 13:59 IST
Delhi Police to check Aarogya Setu app of all visitors to police buildings
Oct 24, 2020 13:54 IST
Rajasthan girl killed by brother for insisting on marrying man she loved
Oct 24, 2020 13:49 IST
SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP: An unchanged SRH to deal with Gayle-Force
Oct 24, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.