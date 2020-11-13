Sections
TS EAMCET Counselling: Seat allotment result declared, here’s direct link

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 09:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS EAMCET Counselling seat allotment result declared (PTI)

TSEAMCET Counselling Result 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday declared the results of TS EAMCET provisional seat allotment. Candidates registered for the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 provisional seat allotment can check their result on the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates will have to log in at the TS EAMCET website using their system generated login IDs on the website.

The shortlisted candidates are required to confirm their admission online by November 17 and pay the requisite fee before the deadline.

Direct link



How to Check TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2020:



Visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ TS EAMCET Provisional Allotment Result’

key in your login ID, TS EAMCET hall ticket numbers, passwords and dates of birth to login

Your TS EAMCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

