Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / TS EAMCET results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

TS EAMCET results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

TS EAMCET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS EAMCET results 2020. (Screengrab )

TS EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the results of TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering stream on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, on its official website.

Follow TS EAMCET results 2020 live updates

Candidates who have appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Direct link to check TS EAMCET results 2020

The TS EAMCET-2020 examination for Engineering (E) Stream was held from September 9 to 14, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

The candidates who have secured qualifying marks in the TS EAMCET-2020 examination and candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75% weightage to the Normalized marks secured in and 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.



How to check TS EAMCET results 2020 :

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, clcick on the TS EAMCET 2020 results link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TS EAMCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
Oct 06, 2020 17:42 IST
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
Oct 06, 2020 16:25 IST
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
Oct 06, 2020 16:23 IST
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Oct 06, 2020 16:56 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 3: Eijaz Khan’s roar to Sidharth-Gauahar fight, top news
Oct 06, 2020 17:59 IST
TS EAMCET results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check
Oct 06, 2020 17:59 IST
US troop withdrawal deal: Afghans fear resurrection of the Taliban
Oct 06, 2020 18:00 IST
Punjab school events: Kids learn to make different shades of pink
Oct 06, 2020 17:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.