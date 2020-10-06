TS EAMCET results 2020 to be declared today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) for Engineering stream on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 3 pm, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the TS EAMCET 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET-2020 for Engineering (E) Stream was conducted from September 9 to 14, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

The authorities have also said a special TS EAMCET examination will be held for Covid-19 candidates who were not able to appear in the exam earlier. “In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has taken a decision to conduct a special exam for the benefit of those found to be Covid-19 positive during 17-08-2020 to 14-09-2020 and could not write the TS EAMCET-2020 engineering stream due to this,” reads the official notice.

How to check TS EAMCET results 2020 :

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, clcick on the TS EAMCET 2020 results link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TS EAMCET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.