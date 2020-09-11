Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / TS ECET Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download rank card

TS ECET Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download rank card

S ECET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on Friday declared the TS ECET Result 2020 on its official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS ECET Result 2020 declared (HIndustan Times)

TS ECET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on Friday declared the TS ECET Result 2020 on its official website. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS- ECET) was conducted on August 31.

Candidates who had taken the exam can download their rank card/ result online from the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

How to check TS ECET Result 2020 online:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the exam - ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2) Click on the link that reads ‘Download Rank Card’ on the homepage



Step 3) Key in your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4) Your TS ECET Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5) Download and take its print out of the same for further reference

Direct link to download TS ECET Rank Card

TS ECET 2020 was conducted by JNT University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for the academic year 2020-2021. This examination is the prerequisite for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E./B.Tech/B.Pharm. Courses in both University and Un-aided Private Professional Institutions (Minority & Non-Minority).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Sep 11, 2020 16:14 IST
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde moves court against NIA’s extension of his custody
Sep 11, 2020 18:07 IST
PM Modi remembers 9/11 anniversary along with two important events for India
Sep 11, 2020 18:05 IST
Milan, Madrid, New York: Fashion Weeks kick off around the globe
Sep 11, 2020 18:02 IST
‘To succeed, I had to get into grind of auditions…’
Sep 11, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.