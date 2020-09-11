TS ECET Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download rank card

TS ECET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on Friday declared the TS ECET Result 2020 on its official website. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS- ECET) was conducted on August 31.

Candidates who had taken the exam can download their rank card/ result online from the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

How to check TS ECET Result 2020 online:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the exam - ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2) Click on the link that reads ‘Download Rank Card’ on the homepage

Step 3) Key in your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4) Your TS ECET Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5) Download and take its print out of the same for further reference

Direct link to download TS ECET Rank Card

TS ECET 2020 was conducted by JNT University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for the academic year 2020-2021. This examination is the prerequisite for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E./B.Tech/B.Pharm. Courses in both University and Un-aided Private Professional Institutions (Minority & Non-Minority).