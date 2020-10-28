Sections
Home / Education / TS Ed.CET rank cards 2020 released at edcet.tsche.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

TS Ed.CET rank cards 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the TS Ed.CET examination 2020 can check their rank cards online at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS Ed.CET rank cards 2020. (Screengrab )

TS Ed.CET rank cards 2020: The Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the rank cards of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed.CET-2020) on the official website.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had conducted the TS Ed.CET examination 2020 on October 1, and 3, 2020.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission in to B.Ed (Two years) Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-2021.



Direct link to check TS Ed.CET rank cards 2020.

How to check TS Ed.CET rank cards 2020:

Visit the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Rank Cards’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TS Ed.CET rank cards 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the rank cards and take its print out for future use.

