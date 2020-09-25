Sections
TS ICET admit card 2020 released at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link

TS ICET admit card 2020 has been released. Candidates who have registered for the TS ICET 2020 examination can download their admit card online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS ICET admit card 2020 released (PTI)

TS ICET admit card 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday released the admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 examination on its official website .

The candidates who have registered for the TS ICET 2020 examination can download their admit card online by logging in at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The council will hold the TS ICET 2020 examination September 30, and October 1, 2020. The examination is being conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses (full time/part-time/evening/distance mode) offered by various universities.

Direct link to download TS ICET 2020 hall ticket



How to download TS ICET 2020 hall tickets:



Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS ICET admit card 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

