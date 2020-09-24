TS ICET admit card 2020 to be released today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS ICET admit card 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 examination on Thursday, September 24, 2020, on its official website .

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the TS ICET 2020 examination can download their admit card online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The council will conduct the TS ICET 2020 examination September 30, and October 1, 2020. The examination is being held for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A.courses (full time/part-time/evening/distance mode) offered by various universities.

How to download TS ICET 2020 hall tickets:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS ICET admit card 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.