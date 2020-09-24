Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / TS ICET admit card 2020 to be released today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

TS ICET admit card 2020 to be released today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

TS ICET admit card 2020: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the TS ICET 2020 examination can download their admit card online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS ICET admit card 2020. (HT file )

TS ICET admit card 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 examination on Thursday, September 24, 2020, on its official website .

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the TS ICET 2020 examination can download their admit card online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The council will conduct the TS ICET 2020 examination September 30, and October 1, 2020. The examination is being held for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A.courses (full time/part-time/evening/distance mode) offered by various universities.

How to download TS ICET 2020 hall tickets:



Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS ICET admit card 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 24, 2020 16:06 IST
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
Sep 24, 2020 16:51 IST
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Sep 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

Unleash better gaming experience with immersive graphics
Sep 24, 2020 17:04 IST
After husband’s body found in car, woman ends life with daughter in Haryana
Sep 24, 2020 17:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal and all the latest news
Sep 24, 2020 17:01 IST
K-pop band BTS to Indian fans: Your energy keeps us going strong
Sep 24, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.