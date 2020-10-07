Sections
TS ICET answer key 2020 released at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to check

TS ICET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the answer key online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS ICET answer key 2020. (Screengrab )

TS ICET answer key 2020: The Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana state council of higher education (TSCHE) on Wednesday released the preliminary answer key for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the answer key online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The varsity conducted the TS ICET as an offline pen-paper-based examination on September 30 and October 1, 2020.

“The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 pm on 10th October, 2020 (Saturday) to Email id: convenertsicet2020@gmail.com,” reads the official notice.



Direct link to check TS ICET answer key 2020.

How to check TS ICET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Preliminary Question Papers & Preliminary Keys”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the preliminary key or question paper you want to check

The TS ICET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

