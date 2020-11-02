TS ICET Rank Card 2020 released at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their TS ICET rank cards online at icet.tsche.ac.in. (icet.tsche.ac.in)

The Kakatiya University, Warangal on Monday released the rank card of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) on its official website.

Direct link to check TS ICET rank cards 2020

The Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducted the TS ICET as an offline pen-paper-based examination on September 30 and October 1, 2020. The preliminary answer key for the TS ICET 2020 examination was released on October 7 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the keys till October 10.

TS ICET - 2020 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is conducted for admission into MBA. and MCA. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

How to check TS ICET rank cards 2020:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2020 rank cards link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TS ICET rank cards 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future use.