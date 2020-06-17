Sections
Home / Education / TS Inter Result 2020 date and time: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year results to be declared tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2020 date and time: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year results to be declared tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2020 date and time: The Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 will be declared on Thursday, June 18, at 4 pm.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:22 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS Inter Result 2020 date and time (HT File)

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon declare the TS inter first and second year results 2020 on its official website at results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in. The Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 will be declared on Thursday, June 18, at 4 pm.

The TS Inter Results 2020 for first and second year exams will be announced by the education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sabita Indra Reddy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the officials of Telangana Board had submitted the report of TS Inter class 11 and 12 results to the Andhra Pradesh government after which the government started the preparation to announce the results as early as possible.

Students will be able to check their TS Inter Results 2020 online by keying in their roll number and date of birth after the result is announced at 4 pm. Follow these steps to check results:



How to check TS Intermediate Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As work has moved home, so has harassment
Jun 17, 2020 17:03 IST
More work to be done to tackle discrimination, says UK PM Johnson
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
Mohit Sehgal reveals, a producer tried to buy him by offering a new show
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Expansion of health infra should be India’s top priority amid increase in Covid cases, says PM and all the latest news
Jun 17, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.