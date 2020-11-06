Sections
TS LAWCET Results 2020 declared, here’s how to download rank card

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday declared the TS LAWCET 2020 results on its official website.

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday declared the TS LAWCET 2020 results on its official website. Candidates who have taken the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can check their results online at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET was conducted on October 9 in computer based test mode.

Candidates will have to login using their hall ticket numbers and date of birth to download their TS LAWCET rank cards.

TS LAWCET Result 2020 - Direct Link

How to download TS LAWCET Results 2020

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘ Download Rank Card’

Key in TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth

Download and take its print out

