TS POLYCET 2020: Last date to apply for Telangana Polytechnic Entrance Test today, here’s how to apply

TS POLYCET 2020: Today is the last date to apply for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or TS POLYCET 2020. Aspirants who have not yet applied can apply now at polycetts.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS POLYCET 2020: Today is the last date to apply for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or TS POLYCET 2020. Aspirants who have not yet applied can do it now. Visit the official website at polycetts.nic.in and submit the application form before June 9. Here we will tell you about the steps you should follow to submit your application form online.

State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana will conduct the TS POLYCET exam on July 1, 2020, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Initially, TS POLYCET 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on March 17, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

TS POLYCET 2020: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at polycetts.nic.in

Click on the ‘Fill Application’ tab given on the top of homepage.



Fill in the application form

Upload your photo and signature

Pay Application fee and submit the application.

Direct link to fill online application form

Who Should Apply: Candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering /Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics /Institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running as 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State

Candidates seeking admission for Diploma in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology & Organic Agriculture for the academic year 2020-21.

