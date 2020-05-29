Sections
TS POLYCET 2020 revised exam dates announced, check details

Earlier, the TS POLYCET exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, has announced the revised exam dates for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2020 on its official website. TS POLYCET exam will now be conducted on July 1, 2020, from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

Earlier, TS POLYCET exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The board has also extended the last date to apply for TS POLYCET till June 9 without fine. SBTET further adds that the last date to submit an application for TS POLYCET with fine is June 12.

TS POLYCET exam is conducted for admission to polytechnic courses in various colleges of Telangana.



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

