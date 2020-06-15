Sections
Home / Education / TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year result expected tomorrow

TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year result expected tomorrow

TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: Students can check the results of the TS intermediate board exam online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in after it is declared.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

TS Telangana Inter Results 2020. (HT file)

TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is expected to declare the result of intermediate or class 11 and 12 exams either on June 16 or 17, according to the media reports. Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel told indianexpress.com that the TSBIE Telangana board will submit the report of intermediate or class 11, and 12 results to the state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy tomorrow.

Students can check the results of the TS intermediate board exam online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in after it is declared.

In 2019, the Telangana board had released the TS result for both Class 11 and Class 12 exams on April 18.

Last year, a total of 8,70,974 students appeared in the TS Inter exam. Out of this 59.8% passed in the first year and 65% passed in the second year. As per the media reports, around 9.65 lakh students had appeared in the intermediate exam this year.



How to check TS intermediate Result 2020:

Step 1: Students can visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Football must take ‘giant leap’ to fight racism: Gary Neville
Jun 15, 2020 11:46 IST
This creepy foot is straight out of a horror movie scene, but it’s not what you think
Jun 15, 2020 11:43 IST
Here’s how you can check the latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Jun 15, 2020 11:40 IST
Gold ticks lower, holds tight range as second coronavirus wave fears weigh on stocks
Jun 15, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.