Home / Education / Telangana TSCHE extends deadline to apply for EAMCET 2020, other CETs

TS EAMCET was scheduled to be held on May 4,5,7,9 and 11 for which the admit cards were to be released on May 1.

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:50 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has further pushed the deadline to apply for all the Common Entrance Tests (CET) that were scheduled to be conducted this year.

“The last date for submission of Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 15-05-2020 in view of the Covid- 19 lockdown.” reads the latest notice issued on the TSCHE website.

“All Common Entrance Tests (CETs) of Telangana State have been postponed and revised schedule for conduct of Tests will be announced in due course of time,” the notice further reads.

TS EAMCET was scheduled to be held on May 4,5,7,9 and 11 for which the admit cards were to be released on May 1. However, due to the lockdown, the exam stands postponed.



TSCHE conducts several entrance exams including ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, and Ed CET.

