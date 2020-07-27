Two girls, both classmates, jointly secure first position in MPBSE’s class 12 exam

Two girls, both classmates in a school in Mandsaur district in Malwa region jointly secured the first position in the merit list of students who were declared successful in the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) examination held for class 12. The results of the students were declared on Monday, as per the results from the board.

Priya Lal, 17, and Rinku Bathra,17, both friends and students of Science-Math group, from Government excellence higher secondary school no. 1, Mandsaur scored 99% marks i.e. 495 marks out of the total 500 marks, as per the results.

As per the results declared on Monday afternoon, as many as 68.81% of the students were declared successful. The students who wrote the examination were 7.84 lakh students including 6.60 lakh regular students. This year, the result declared suggested that the overall success rate of students in the examination decreased by 3.56 %. It was 72.37 % last year.

Girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 73.40%, while the pass percentage of boys is 64.66%.

In the commerce stream, Mufaddal Arviwala from Neemuch district bagged the first position in the merit list with 97.4 % marks. Anushka Gupta from the Shivpuri district has scored 98% marks to become a topper among students in the Science-Biology group. In the Humanities group, Khushi Singh from Rewa secured the first position in the merit list with 97.2% marks.

In all, 121 students found a place in a meritorious list of all streams.

Priya Lal, the overall topper in the merit list, who belongs to Kanghatti, a small village of Mandsaur district, used to travel 64 km daily through buses to attend the school while her classmate Rinku, who is from Jawad town of the Neemuch district shifted to Mandsaur to her maternal grandmother’s home for her studies.

From sharing tiffin to clearing doubts related to studies, Priya and Rinku both supported each other in their studies and both want to be IAS officers.

Priya said, “We became best friends while clearing our doubts. When I came to the school for the first time from the village, it was Rinku who talked to me first and introduced me to others. I used to reach school late as I had to cover long distances. Hence, many a time I used to miss certain classes but Rinku helped me a lot in updating myself on the particular subjects.”

Rinku said, “I am happy that we both scored the same marks. We used to study from the same notes.”

“We are not like book worms. We used to play and talk a lot too. In our school, teachers were friendly and they always motivated us to do well,” said Rinku.

Rinku and Priya used to study 3-4 hours daily and they never felt any kind of pressure during their studies as they said.

Now, they both want to continue their studies together and want to move to Delhi for the preparation of UPSC examinations.

Priya is the eldest among five sisters. Priya’s father Shambu Lal is a farmer of two-acre land. Rinku’s father Mukesh Bathra runs a small sweet shop in Jawad.

Their teacher Kishor Singh said, “They were brilliant in their studies. Hence, we expected good marks from both of them and their positions in the merit list too but it came as a big surprise to us that both the girls who have many common traits would jointly secure the first position in the merit list.”