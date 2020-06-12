Sections
Home / Education / U for ‘Ugly’, says alphabet book; 2 teachers suspended in Bengal

U for ‘Ugly’, says alphabet book; 2 teachers suspended in Bengal

While presenting the alphabets with corresponding words and images, the book says U is for “Ugly”. The illustration printed beside the letter is that of a boy with a dark complexion.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 10:44 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Kolkata

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The West Bengal government has suspended two women teachers in East Burdwan district on the charge of teaching pre-primary students from an English alphabet book consisting of a portion derogatory to the people with a dark complexion.

While presenting the alphabets with corresponding words and images, the book says U is for “Ugly”. The illustration printed beside the letter is that of a boy with a dark complexion.

“The book is not part of the textbooks referred by the education department. It was introduced by the school itself. We have zero-tolerance for acts which instil prejudices into the minds of students,” Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters here on Thursday.

He said the two teachers of a local municipality-run school have been placed under suspension with immediate effect based on a preliminary investigation and stricter action would be taken against them later.



Though the school is now closed because of the lockdown, the matter came to light when the father of a student of the school was teaching him with the help of that book. He informed other parents and the education department was apprised of the issue, sources said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World Day against Child Labour 2020: Significance and Theme
Jun 12, 2020 12:15 IST
US naval buildup in Indo-Pacific seen as warning to China
Jun 12, 2020 12:14 IST
Seattle mayor tells Donald Trump to ‘go back to your bunker’
Jun 12, 2020 12:14 IST
Illicit liquor trade in Punjab under ED lens
Jun 12, 2020 12:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.