Uttarakhand HC imposes cost of Rs 5 lakh on Dehradun college for illegal admissions

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences here for illegal admissions to its nursing course.

The counsel for H N B Garhwal University, Kartikey Hari Gupta, said the college had affiliation for only 100 seats from the university but it gave admission to 30 more students for the 2017-18 batch.

Passing the order, Justice Manoj Tiwari, however, directed the university to let the students complete their course, he said.

which is illegal, Gupta said.

The court also upheld the university’s decision not to grant retrospective affiliation for the 30 seats, the counsel said.