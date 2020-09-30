Sections
Home / Education / UBTER JEEP rank card 2020 released at ubter.in, here’s how to check

UBTER JEEP rank card 2020 released at ubter.in, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their rank cards and results online at ubter.in.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UBTER JEEP rank card 2020. (Screengrab )

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) has released the Joint Entrance Examination rank card on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their rank cards and results online at ubter.in.

The board conducted the Uttarakhand Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2020 from September 20 to 21, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The examination is held for the admission to various engineering, hotel management, office management and other courses.

Direct link to check UBTER JEEP rank card 2020.



How to check UBTER JEEP rank card 2020:



Visit the official website at ubter.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DOWNLOAD JEEP-2020 RANK_CARD”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UBTE JEEP rank card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the rank card and take its print out for future use.

