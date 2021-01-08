Sections
UCEED, CEED 2021 mock test link activated, exam on January 17

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIT Bombay (Hindustan Times)

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Friday activated the link for mock tests/sample exam paper for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 on its official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The entrance exams will be conducted on January 17 from 9 am to 12 pm, for which IIT Bombay has already released the admit cards on its official website.

Candidates will have to login using their registration details to begin the mock tests. A set of instructions will be given at the beginning of the test and candidates must read it carefully before taking the test.

Here is the direct link to CEED 2021 mock test

Here is the direct link to UCEED 2021 mock test

