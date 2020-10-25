Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UCEED, CEED 2021 registration deadline extended till October 31, here’s how to apply

UCEED, CEED 2021 registration deadline extended till October 31, here’s how to apply

UCEED, CEED 2021: Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the course online at, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 13:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UCEED, CEED 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UCEED, CEED 2021: The registration deadline for Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED), and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021 has been extended till October 31, 2020. The entrance examination is conducted by IIT Bombay. Earlier, the last date to apply for the entrance exam was October 24, 2020.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the course online at, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay will also allow the candidates to apply online after October 31 till November 7, 2020, by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

CEED is conducted by IIT Bombay for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur and IIITDM Jabalpur, and to Ph.D programmes in Design at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Kanpur. UCEED is an entrance exam held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.



Direct link to apply for UCEED 2021

Direct link to apply for CEED 2021

How to apply for UCEED 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Register online” tab and click on online registration portal

Step 3: Fill in all the requisite information and upload all necessary documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 5: Download the UCEED registration form 2021 and take its printout for future use.

How to apply for CEED 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Register ” tab

Step 3: Fill in all the requisite information and upload all necessary documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 5: Download the CEED registration form 2021 and take its printout for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Oct 25, 2020 13:41 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
Oct 25, 2020 13:06 IST
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
Oct 25, 2020 13:39 IST
Covid-19 scuttles meetings in Bihar’s urban areas to decide voting on caste lines
Oct 25, 2020 13:02 IST

latest news

Kokilaben recreates her own Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene, watch
Oct 25, 2020 14:18 IST
Meet Kurt, world’s first successfully cloned Przewalski’s horse. Watch
Oct 25, 2020 14:19 IST
Delhi airport to soon start Covid-19 testing for international departures
Oct 25, 2020 13:50 IST
Yuvika Chaudhary on suffering from Covid-19 and dengue back-to-back
Oct 25, 2020 13:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.