UCIL Admit Card 2020 released at ucil.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released admit card for recruitment exam for various posts under advt number 02/20. Candidates registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website ucil.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Candidates will have to key in their application number and password to login.

The exam will be held in computer based test mode. The duration of exam is 2 hours. Questions will be asked from four sections - General Knowledge, Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical ability and GenedL English and Professional Knowledge (discipline related).

There will be 120 objective type / multiple choice questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. There will be no negative marking.



Download UCIL Admit Card 2020

How to download UCIL Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at ucil. gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to download admit card for advt 02/20

Key in your application number and password

Your UCIL Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

