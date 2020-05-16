UCIL Recruitment 2020: 136 vacancies for graduate trainee, apprentice and other posts notified

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, and various other posts on its official website.

The online registration process will begin on May 18, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at ucil.gov.in on or before June 22, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 136 vacancies Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, and others at UCIL. Out of which, 53 vacancies are for Apprentice (Mining Mate), 52 for Mining Mate-C, 14 for Winding Engine Driver-B, 6 for Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant, 4 each for Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), and Blaster-B, and 3 for Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A.

Candidates belonging to the general/OBC (Creamy Layer & Non Creamy Layer) will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while SC/ST/PWD/Female applications are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply. (will open from May 18)