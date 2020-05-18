UCIL Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 136 vacancies of graduate trainees, apprentice and other posts begins

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, and various other posts on its official website.

The online application process begins today. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online at ucil.gov.in on or before June 22, 2020.

UCIL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 136 vacancies Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, and others at UCIL. Out of which, 53 vacancies are for Apprentice (Mining Mate), 52 for Mining Mate-C, 14 for Winding Engine Driver-B, 6 for Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant, 4 each for Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), and Blaster-B, and 3 for Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A.

Candidates from the general/OBC (Creamy and Non Creamy Layer) will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 500, while SC/ST/PWD/Female applications are exempted from the payment of application fee.

For more information, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply.