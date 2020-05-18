Sections
Home / Education / UCIL Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 136 vacancies of graduate trainees, apprentice and other posts begins

UCIL Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 136 vacancies of graduate trainees, apprentice and other posts begins

The online application process begins today. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online at ucil.gov.in on or before June 22, 2020.

Updated: May 18, 2020 10:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UCIL Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, and various other posts on its official website.

The online application process begins today. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online at ucil.gov.in on or before June 22, 2020.

UCIL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 136 vacancies Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), Mining Mate-C, and others at UCIL. Out of which, 53 vacancies are for Apprentice (Mining Mate), 52 for Mining Mate-C, 14 for Winding Engine Driver-B, 6 for Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant, 4 each for Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical), and Blaster-B, and 3 for Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A.

Candidates from the general/OBC (Creamy and Non Creamy Layer) will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 500, while SC/ST/PWD/Female applications are exempted from the payment of application fee.



For more information, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reliance Industries gain over 1% in early trade after General Atlantic deal
May 18, 2020 10:46 IST
Kid finds hidden ‘superpower’, his joy is making netizens happier. Watch
May 18, 2020 10:42 IST
Ensure recruitment for govt jobs is completed on time: Rajasthan CM to officials
May 18, 2020 10:42 IST
India’s lockdown mints more than a million new stock traders
May 18, 2020 10:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.