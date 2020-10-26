Sections
UCO Bank Recruitment 2020: 91 vacancies for Specialist Officer cadre notified

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 09:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UCO Bank Recruitment 2020: The UCO Bank on Sunday released the official notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer cadre - Scale -I and Scale -II posts on its official website. The online registration process will begin on October 27, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates for the posts will be able to apply online at www.ucobank.com on or before November 17, 2020.

The online recruitment examination will be held in December 2020/January 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 91 vacancies, out of which, 9 vacancies are for Security officer, 8 for Engineers, 2 for Statistician, 20 for IT Officer, 25 for Chartered Accountants/ CFA (JMGS-I) , 2 for Economist and 25 for Chartered Accountants/ CFA (MMGS-II). However, the number of vacancies are tentative in nature and may change at sole discretion of the Bank.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 1180 (including GST charges), while for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 118 (including GST charges).

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

