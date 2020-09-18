Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UGC allows Bengal govt to hold university exams in October; results by Oct-end

UGC allows Bengal govt to hold university exams in October; results by Oct-end

The apex education body has, however, requested the state government to ensure that results are published preferably by October-end so that admission to post graduate and PhD programs can start soon.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Students waiting outside an exam centre for appearing in an entrance exam (ANI)

The University Grants Commission has allowed the West Bengal government to hold final year exams in colleges and universities by October 18.

The apex education body has, however, requested the state government to ensure that results are published preferably by October-end so that admission to post graduate and PhD programs can start soon.

In its July 6 guideline, the UGC had made it mandatory to complete final examinations by the end of September 2020, which the Mamata Banerjee administration had opposed. The chief minister had even sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later in August the Supreme Court upheld the UGC’s directive saying that students cannot be promoted without writing the final year examinations. The court however gave liberty to states to defer the exam beyond the September 30 deadline. Accordingly the Bengal government approached the UGC with new dates in October.



“Keeping in view the health and safety of the students and also in the larger interest of their academic progression, the UGC has decided to accede to your request. Accordingly, the final year / terminal semester examinations in colleges and universities in the state be completed by October 18,” stated a letter sent by Rajnish Jain, UGC secretary to Manish Jain, higher education secretary in West Bengal.

While most universities in the state have started preparing for the exams some such as Presidency University and engineering departments in Jadavpur University have already held the exams and published the results.

“We have been directed by the education department to publish the results preferably by October-end so that admission to PG courses and doctoral programs could start from he first week of November,” said a vice chancellor of a university.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Sep 18, 2020 19:22 IST
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
Sep 18, 2020 18:49 IST
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Sep 18, 2020 17:43 IST
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Sep 18, 2020 17:44 IST

latest news

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared
Sep 18, 2020 19:21 IST
A Delhi studio is making Indian anime films that look deliciously Japanese
Sep 18, 2020 19:21 IST
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Sep 18, 2020 19:22 IST
After dip in form, Manika Batra looks to return stronger
Sep 18, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.