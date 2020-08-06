UGC ask varsities to create awareness about new education policy among students, teachers

Sections
Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Hindustan Times)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and colleges across the country to create awareness about the new National Education Policy (NEP) amongst teachers, students, officials and other stakeholders in the higher education system.

“There is need to create awareness about NEP amongst teachers, students, officials and other stakeholders in the higher education system. In this regard, you are requested to conduct webinars and related online activities to discuss various policy highlights and implications of the policy with various stakeholders,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to Vice Chancellors.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.



Choice between 3 or 4 year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of MPhil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP.

The policy has proposed setting up of a ‘single overarching umbrella body for the entire higher education’. The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) will have distinct and independent bodies which will each assume separate functions of accreditation, funding, and academic standard setting. These bodies will replace autonomous bodies like University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

