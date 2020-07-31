UGC asks all varsities to hold week-long Sanskrit celebrations

Sections
In a letter to the vice chancellors of all universities, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has said that the Consortium of Sanskrit Universities has decided to celebrate the World Sanskrit Day by holding week long celebrations from July 31 to August 6.

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UGC building.(HT file)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities to hold week-long celebrations of Sanksrit language in the online mode beginning from Friday.

In the letter the UGC said the consortium has suggested that celebrations should also be held in other universities as well.

Keeping this in view, “you are requested to organize activities in online mode on promotion of Sanskrit and cherish the glory of this great language,” the top UGC official said in his letter to vice chancellors.



Earlier in a letter, Prof Gopabandhu Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Shri Somnath Sanskrit University, Veraval, had said the Consortium of Sanskrit Universities was formed in 2019 with the coming together of all 19 universities.

The letter said Sanskrit Universities celebrate the world Sanskrit Day at their level every year.

Mishra requested UGC to advise all varsities to celebrate the Sanskrit week.

“Samskrita Bharati will extend support to the universities to organize the same and arrange resource persons as well as programme content support,” said the letter.

